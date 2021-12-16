Yasus Afari's golden salute

Yasus Afari's golden saluteThursday, December 16, 2021
|
Self-described ''dubjay'' Yasus Afari brings awareness to the plight of indigenous peoples across the world on Golden Spoon Maroon , his latest song.
Produced by Dean Roswell, it was released in late October by Top Road Music.
“The inspiration is the reality of the mass genocide against all the sovereign indigenous people of the Earth and the wars of resistance, liberation and 'free-dome' which are still being fought and against which we are reasserting ourselves for ultimate emancipation,” said Afari.
Interestingly, Golden Spoon Maroon was released during a period of upheaval in Accompong Town, a Maroon settlement in St Elizabeth, Afari's home parish.
There was a stand-off between supporters of Maroon Chief Richard Currie and persons critical of his leadership.
Afari said he has always respected the customs and independent nature of the Maroons who have lived in Accompong Town for over 300 years.
He added that Golden Spoon Maroon has nothing to do with the changes Currie has tried to implement since being elected chief early this year.
“All these events are clear indicators that there has been, and there is still, a liberation struggle going on and there ain't no stopping until we attain and maintain total liberation, full emancipation, and complete decolonisation of all institutions, relics and remnants of the system of colonialism,” said Afari.
Golden Spoon Maroon will be part of his upcoming album, scheduled for release in early 2022.
— HOWARD CAMPBELL
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy