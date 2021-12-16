Yasus Afari's golden salute

Self-described ''dubjay'' Yasus Afari brings awareness to the plight of indigenous peoples across the world on Golden Spoon Maroon , his latest song.

Produced by Dean Roswell, it was released in late October by Top Road Music.

“The inspiration is the reality of the mass genocide against all the sovereign indigenous people of the Earth and the wars of resistance, liberation and 'free-dome' which are still being fought and against which we are reasserting ourselves for ultimate emancipation,” said Afari.

Interestingly, Golden Spoon Maroon was released during a period of upheaval in Accompong Town, a Maroon settlement in St Elizabeth, Afari's home parish.

There was a stand-off between supporters of Maroon Chief Richard Currie and persons critical of his leadership.

Afari said he has always respected the customs and independent nature of the Maroons who have lived in Accompong Town for over 300 years.

He added that Golden Spoon Maroon has nothing to do with the changes Currie has tried to implement since being elected chief early this year.

“All these events are clear indicators that there has been, and there is still, a liberation struggle going on and there ain't no stopping until we attain and maintain total liberation, full emancipation, and complete decolonisation of all institutions, relics and remnants of the system of colonialism,” said Afari.

Golden Spoon Maroon will be part of his upcoming album, scheduled for release in early 2022.

— HOWARD CAMPBELL