Yasus to put poetry in motion

YASUS Afari, organiser of the annual Poetry in Motion (PiM), says although the event will be virtual for the second year in a row, it will still be memorable.

“At Poetry in Motion 2022, patrons can expect the different, the creatively familiar, as well as pleasant surprises. As usual, we shall start on time – at 3:00 p.m. sharp - on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Our lighting, decor and streaming production shall be top-drawer. Our performances shall be sensational, inspiring and empowering – also at the highest level. GeneratioNeXt is awesome and amazing and shows that our youth are brilliant, creative and socially responsible, once they get the unprecedented opportunity, which is what Poetry in Motion provides for them. Our established performers shall be awe-inspiring. Don't miss it,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The showcase, which is in its 19th year, will feature Errol Dunkley, Dr Olive Senior (Jamaica's Poet Laureate), Owen “Blakka Ellis”, Prof Clinton Hutton, Stephen Wise and conceptualiser Yasus Afari. GeneratioNeXt acts such as Elsa Joel (India), Tanya Knockless, Karae B, Fabian Sommerville, Samoya Banton, Aliya Gordon and Prim Lewis will be on the show.

It will be live streamed on YouTube and Jamaica TVRadio.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Friends in Need charity.

“As much as people have to give, freely, without any pressure, Friends in Need will gratefully accept…whether in cash or kind, or even just your service and moral support,” Yasus Afari added.

“Friends in Need operates a homeless shelter for children and battered women. They need and accept: men's clothing, such as pants and shoes; sheets and blankets, plus food items, appliances, furniture and bedding. it Remember, a friend in need is a friend indeed. They really need your love and support,” he continued.

Choosing the performers for the event was seamless, according to the organiser, who is pleased with this year's line-up.

“Poetry is what we do. We are tasked with nurturing Jamaican, African-Caribbean and Global Poetree; as we energise the Global Poetree Movement so we are in-tune and vigilant. Also we are intuitively inspired and guided by divine ordinance, so our selection process is organic. We have a very long, impressive list of people who are eager to perform and support Poetry in Motion. Therefore, we choose our performers by synthesising all the afore-mentioned,” he continued.