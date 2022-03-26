Yesterday: Best of the 90s plans return

FOLLOWING a two-year break due to the novel coronavirus, popular party series Yesterday: Best of the 90s plans to return to the entertainment calendar in August.

Co-promoter of the series Gyete Ghartey of GLK Entertainment says patrons have been longing for its return.

“We will be back in August at the Mas Camp. We plan on doing something different to keep the patrons excited and entertained. We will definitely be making it worth the patrons' while,” said Ghartey.

Yesterday: Best of the 90s was first held in 2002. Since then, it has been held at least three times annually, prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ghartey said the pandemic affected his earnings.

“Of course, the pandemic has affected us. For the last two years, we haven't been able to earn, so it has affected us negatively. We are involved in other ventures; however, the events were a major part of our income.”

According to Ghartey, most of the event's major partners are back on board.

“Wray & Nephew White Rum is on board, and so too is Superior Honda. We hope that everyone will keep safe and we are going to make it worth their while to come back out and have a good time,” Ghartey assured.