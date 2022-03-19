YK Kastro 'zooming' to stardom

While attending high school, music was far from YK Kastro's mind. Today, the St James-based deejay is creating waves with the underground hit song Zoom.

So far, it has garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube since its release two months ago.

Zoom, produced by Cash Code Records, has taken the artiste from obscurity, making him an in-demand act.

“My musical journey has been very educational. I have embraced my strong and weak attributes and learning what my fans can expect of me,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

A past student of Ferncourt High and St James High, YK Kastro is originally from Clarendon.

“To be honest, music was not my choice, it chose me. Even though I tried many other career paths hoping to dodge the musical world, I met destiny on the road and I couldn't avoid it,” said the deejay.

Born Keneil Housen, YK Kastro has been pursuing music for the past three years. His other songs include Affi Get Rich, Dark Heart, and Furnace.

“ Furnace is the song that got me recognition as an artiste. I have been working with Cash Code Records and it has been a very progressive and positive synergy thus far,” he said.

YK Kastro said he is hoping to win a Grammy and gain international recognition.

“Lyrically, I am bringing creativity with a new sound that highlights the high standard of new-age dancehall music,” he shared.