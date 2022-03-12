Young Don banks on Masicka

Record producer Young Don says the support he's been receiving following the release of Masicka's track Missing You has exceeded his expectations.

“The support has been overwhelming from the present listeners, and I'm sure it will be the same for future listeners,” the Mandeville, Manchester, native told the Jamaica Observer.

Released under his label Young DVN Records, the track was officially released on February 11. It is Masicka's second single after he dropped his highly anticipated and successful 438 album. Of five high-profile dancehall albums released in 2021, Masicka's 438 is the only one to spend more than a week in the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

On the chart dated January 8, 438 logged its fourth week on the chart, holding firm at 10. The album debuted at two on the chart, dated December 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, Young Don, whose given name is Kashawn Young, says he met Masicka through a mutual friend. This is one of his biggest projects to date after only being in the business for a little over a year.

The producer, who has projects in the works with other trending acts, like Jahshii and Marksman, says certain characteristics make him a cut above the rest.

“What has gotten me through this year so far is my persistence, the strength of the Lord, and the support of the fans who are tuned in to my projects,” he said.

Some of the other collaborations under his belt include Yo by Skillibeng and North Coast by Jahvillani. Both tracks were collaboratively produced alongside Young Vibez Production.

“My projects stand out because of the positive impact that music has had on my life since I was growing up until now. Music puts you in different emotions as you listen, and I want to convey that to listeners at all times,” the producer added.