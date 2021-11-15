Youth Chorale feels Spirit

THE Jamaica Youth Chorale (JYC) yesterday launched its latest recording, the album titled Spirit Vol 1, which is a collection of spirituals and sacred works by Jamaican composers and arrangers.

According to musical director of the JYC Gregory Simms the decision to release the project at this time despite the challenges was a means of keeping the choir and its supporters in touch during what has been a difficult time.

“It's just a primary way to share and engage with our public. Our last performance was in December of 2019, so it has been two years since we have really connected with an audience and this is critical. Last year we did a virtual Christmas performance so releasing an album was just another way of pivoting and remaining present in the hearts and minds of those who have always supported the choir and our music,” said Simms.

JYC took a decision to present a Jamaican package, something Simms and his team are extremely proud of.

“This is part of what we celebrate at JYC so we just drew on some of the local composers and arrangers, including Andrew Marshall, Noel Dexter, Clyde Hoyte and then we have also included a piece by Samuel Felsted, work Jonah. This is one of the first oratorical composed in the new world back in 1775. And, yes, he was Jamaican. Add to this, we have what [we] call the JYC composers including Kathy Brown, CS Walters, Odaine Dawkins and myself, who have also been drawn into this project. There is also Stephen Shaw Naar, who is known as a pianist, but his arranging and composing skills are also reflected on the album,” Simms told the Jamaica Observer.

Elaborating on the difficulties faced in bringing the project to life, Simms noted that the current pandemic didn't make it easy for his choir.

“It was definitely different from what we are accustomed to. First thing was that we had to sing while wearing masks. Because of a restriction in gatherings and the number of persons we had to rehearse and record in smaller groups, and even these smaller groups had to be physically distanced in keeping with protocols and the general safer and well-being of the members of the choir. Also, where we wanted to record, we could not do so. Even though it was not ideal conditions, we soldiered through even though it was very trying and we made it through, “ Simms said.

Spirit Vol 1 includes Christmas favourites and is a precursor to the choir's virtual holiday special for which they are now in rehearsal and will be streamed on all their social media platforms on December 19.