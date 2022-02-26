Yungg Muta talks love

A personal experience with “a real princess” drove singjay Yungg Muta to write and record Love Talk, a song released last summer. This month, the singjay revived promotion of the single with an emotional video.

Love Talk is co-produced by Phil Watkis and his son Nello for their Radical Roots Records. Yungg Muta told the Jamaica Observer that he penned the song four years ago while getting over the end of a long-term relationship.

“At the time, I was in Florida putting in a lot of studio work, reading, observing and listening, and I had just gotten out of a relationship with a real princess. She and I was together from high school, so the situation had me thinking months, wondering and pondering, and that's how the hook came,” he said.

Yungg Muta (real name Chafari Mutabaruka Campbell) has been recording for five years, but has been around music since infancy. His grandfather is Mutabaruka, the fiery dub poet and champion of black awareness, while his father Charles Campbell is a music industry stalwart who co-founded the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

While he cites his grandfather and other firebrand acts such as Peter Tosh and Capleton as influences, Yungg Muta has no problem, as a Rastafarian, baring his soul about a relationship that went sour.

“Love is a must. We all want to receive love, hence you have to or supposed to give love in return. Rasta been saying love, peace, unity, liberation…Rasta nuh deal wid hate an' mix-up,” he said.

Through outstanding albums like Check It! and songs such as Dis Poem and Peoples Court, Mutabaruka is regarded as one of reggae's great artistes and lyricists. But it has never been a burden for Yungg Muta to emulate his famous relative.

“There is no pressure in following my grandfather's footsteps. I was born and raised for this trod,” he said.

— Howard Campbell