Zac Jone$ gets creative at OHJA Herb House

LAST Thursday, recording artiste Zac Jone$ hosted a small gathering of artistes, industry personnel and enthusiasts at the launch of his $tony Kush strain at OHJA Herb House, a medical cannabis dispensary in Barbican, Kingston.

The occasion also featured and event to introduce Zac as the officially named creative director of OHJA.

Dancehall artiste Teejay, singer D'Yani, Jesse Royal, Stalk Ashley and the duo Friday Night Cru were among the recording artistes in attendance.

“I picked this strain because it really matched the 'Stony Lifestyle', which is creativity, happiness/euphoria while still being able to do work,” Zac shared.

“I've been working with OHJA for almost a year and I was just always attracted to the energy I received whenever I visited; down to earth, loving — and that is just how I believe businesses should always be. Also, the weed I got from them was always really good (the best I've smoked in years). And when I asked, they did say it was all organic so that also influenced my decision to work with them. I had been creating content for them as a brand ambassador and we just really worked well so this was kind of a renewal, and we saw where we could take it further,” he explained.

The 24-year-old, who is currently promoting his latest single The Weed Song (featuring Jesse Royal and taken from his latest EP Man a Yard), is a multidimensional artiste.

Born Zachry Jones in Kingston, his path was set at age eight when he decided that music was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

Later on, Zac co-founded the $tony Recordings label with his crew, who would hang out at his cousin Benjamin's house in Stony Hill, and a series of songs released via Soundcloud followed, including Love Docta with Runkus. His time with $tony Recordings culminated with his first project — a rap-heavy mixtape called Ridin' Thru King$ton released in 2016.

Zac, who did a psychology major with a minor in music at the University of Southern California, was featured on Tessellated's Freeza. In 2020 he teamed with Agent Sasco on Miss Jamaica which was produced by Iotosh.