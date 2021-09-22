Zekedon does it for love

ARGUABLY the most complicated of romantic affairs, the love triangle can have devastating consequences. Many people are forever scarred by it, while others, like Zekedon, come away unscathed.

He revisits his brush with a three-way dilemma in Love me Now, a collaboration with Sh3eni who featured on Bumpa Truck, Zekedon's previous song. It is produced by Junior Taxi, who also guided the deejay on Bumpa Truck.

“I was going through that actual thing I talk about in the song with the mother of my kid and another female I was dating,” he said. “In life, we as men feel like anything we dish out, women must accept it. But she don't really have to accept what you are dishing out, and we don't have to settle either. It's a give and take thing, that's what I'm saying.”

The South Florida-based artiste wrote Love me Now seven years ago during the heat of that knotty affair. It was released in 2015, shortly after he began his recording career, but got little traction.

Now that he is more established, Zekedon revived the song which has a topic he believes many people can relate to.

In his case, he reunited with his lady and they are celebrating their 20th year together. As for the third party, Zekedon says he dodged the proverbial bullet.

“Mi find out seh she did a talk to a next man di whole time, so is a lucky thing mi never guh da way deh 'cause is a piece a bun mi did a wait pon widout di cheese!” he joked.