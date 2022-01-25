Ziggy hits the road with Jack Johnson

Ziggy hits the road with Jack JohnsonTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
ZIGGY Marley will appear as a special guest on American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson's North American summer tour, according to his website. The dates kick off on August 18 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Marley, 53, will do nine shows with Johnson in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. The final gig is scheduled for the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nevada, on September 4.
The multi-Grammy winner launches a busy 2022 with a performance alongside his brothers at Cali Vibes festival on February 5 in Long Beach, California.
He takes a three-month break before making a solo appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 5; then on May 29, Marley and younger brother Stephen Marley share billing for 'A Bob Marley Celebration' at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
In mid-June and July, Marley does festivals in Norway, the Netherlands and Virginia before breaking for the Johnson tour.
The upcoming shows mark the first extensive tour for Bob Marley's eldest son since the outbreak of COVID-19 put the brakes on live entertainment in early 2020.
He and Johnson have collaborated before. Johnson and Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga accompanied Marley on Cry, Cry, Cry, a song from the latter's 2009 album, Family Time, which won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Album For Children.
Born in Hawaii, Johnson has made his name as a touring act, mainly in the United States, which is his biggest market. His hit songs include Flake, Upside Down and If I Had Eyes.
Johnson is considered an album artiste. His breakthrough came in 2001 with the debut Brushfire Fairytales. On And On and In Between Dreams were also strong sellers.
