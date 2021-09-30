Zizi looks to the stars

Zizi looks to the starsThursday, September 30, 2021
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
AFTER years in the music industry, emerging deejay Zizi says he's more relevant than ever because of his star qualities.
“Zizi has a different sound and tone of voice, so that makes me unique. When the fans hear Zizi is like dem a hear something fresh all the time and mi always come with some unique chunes (tunes),” said the deejay, whose given name is Hosiah Sterling.
“Mi stay persistent and always a put in the work — always a drop songs and music videos. So, that keeps Zizi relevant,” he continued.
The artiste, who is affiliated with the Montego Bay-based 6ixx camp, is currently rebranding himself after being signed to Big League Entertainment three weeks ago.
Since then, he has released a slew of tracks, including Mute, Kingpin, and Kill Dem Softly.
Zizi believes the rebranding was necessary for the growth of his career.
“Mi a pree further further ahead of me and me a pree mi career wider than how it is now,” he said.
Born in Kingston, the 27-year-old is a past student of St Anne's High School in Kingston. He launched his career in 2019 with Current.
He said deejaying has always been his calling.
“From primary school me and mi fren dem used to pretend seh we a DJ in class, so that's where it all started,” Zizi said.
He has high hopes for all his releases.
“My hopes is that the tracks get bigger than how they are now, and reach a global audience so more people can hear them,” the deejay said.
