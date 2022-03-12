Zzambo puts it down

ZZAMBO, formerly known as Tafari, is promoting his latest single Puts It Down. It features his brother Isat, who is the attorney-at-law representing Vybz Kartel in his Privy Council appeal.

The single was released two weeks ago with an accompanying video.

“The response to the video has been great and the song will be added to the rotation of major radio stations during the next few weeks as we step up the promotion,” he said.

Zzambo said that his name change affords him the opportunity to refocus on his music and create something new.

“The name change from Tafari to Zzambo represents a metamorphosis in my life and a new exploration of art and self,” said Zzambo, whose father is legendary toaster Big Youth.

He is currently in the studio working on his debut album as Zzambo.

Born Zambo Tafari Buchanan in Kingston, he has been creating a unique fusion of reggae, hip hop, R& B, and pop since the early 2000s. Zzambo has often toured Europe and South America.

After enjoying early success with his first single Money in my Pocket, Zzambo would go on to release three albums in a six-year span.

The albums Rud3 Love and Desire Fulfilled would susequently enter the top 10 of the iTunes reggae charts and the Billboard Reggae charts in the United States.

As Tafari he released Wood in the Fire featuring Vybz Kartel, and Not an Easy Road featuring his dad, Big Youth.