'Invest wisely to enjoy retirement'

Patricia Gillings, financial advisor, JN Life Insurance Company Limited, is urging seniors to invest wisely so they can reap the fruits of their labour and enjoy their retirement.

Gillings stated that for seniors to enjoy their retirement, they need to carefully consider investment options when they are younger.

“Pension schemes represent a great option to generate wealth so you can enjoy life when you retire. For example, for a 40-year-old who plans to retire at 55, I normally advise them to invest 20 per cent of their income in a retirement scheme. So, for 15 years you will be contributing towards your retirement. However, if at 55 you decide to go to 70 because your relatives lived until their 90s, it means that based on the goodness of God, you will get to that age. Therefore, you need to plan for the years between 70 and 90,” she advised.

“What it also means is that even if you are putting aside $500 per week, you are ensuring that you are securing your future up to 90,” she added.

Gillings was speaking recently at a financial literacy workshop hosted by Golden Designs, a social enterprise that specialises in providing economic empowerment for older adults by engaging them through the visual arts. She told the group that as persons get older, more consideration needs to be given to additional investment options.

“When you put savings in a savings account, it is taxed. With an individual retirement scheme that goes towards your pension, it is not taxed until you are about to get it so all the interest and high yield is on your money. It's not like stocks where you might lose on your investment. Every dollar that you save in an individual retirement scheme is guaranteed, meaning it will be returned to you with interest upon retirement,” she explained.

“Even at 55 it is still not too late to plan for retirement. You still have another 10 years to work which you can use to plan for the days after you have retired. If at 55 you were saving for retirement and have paid off your mortgage, and decide to concentrate on your gardening or go on a cruise, then that money will be there for you to start benefiting from it,” she stated.

“When you have retired you need to start benefiting from the fruits of your labour. Retirement should be about enjoying life. I encourage persons that if you have worked hard for 40 or 50 years, saved correctly, enjoy your money and life. Don't hoard it. Enjoy yourself, and invest it in assets that continue to benefit you while creating generational wealth,” she added.

Shelly-Ann Thompson, principal director, Golden Designs, said the organisation hosted the financial literacy workshop to provide advice to seniors about financial planning.

“Within our engagement offerings we host information sessions for the seniors twice per month,” she said.

“A number of our seniors expressed concerns about financial planning, savings, and earning possibilities in their golden years. They have concerns about myriad expenses such as food and medicine. Therefore, we thought it necessary to provide them with accurate information on financial planning and investment options availableto them at that age,” she added.