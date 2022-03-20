101-year-old still wants to feed residents of community

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Even though she's one year past the century mark, lost her sight and doesn't hear so well at times, Louisa Harris McDonald still wants to cook and feed her entire community. It's what she did when she was younger.

Her daughter Hermine McDonald has to keep reminding her that it's time for her to take it easy.

“In my mother's days, when she cook, if is 15 house in the community everybody get. All when she a cook pork everybody get out of it. Even when other children come into the yard, she will give them her dinner and do without. She give without regret, and in abundance,” Hermine told the Jamaica Observer.

“Even now in her old age you will hear her call out to mi and say, 'Hermi, go put on the pot let mi cook some food'. Mi have to remind her that she not strong again to do certain things,” Hermine said with a chuckle.

She was among those who gathered in the rural community of Linton Park in St Ann last Sunday to celebrate her mother's 101st birthday.

“Lou Lou enjoy herself man, because she know that it was her birthday and that we were all here to celebrate with her and keep a party. We cook, make her fish and she drink and eat her cake. It was a great day and it make us as the children feel good to know that our mother is here to see another birthday and that she even live so long,” said Hermine.

She is convinced her mother's longevity has something to do with the kindness she has shown to others over the years, earning her a reputation of being a Good Samaritan.

“My mother was just a very kind and loving lady, so God must bless her,” said Hermine, the seventh of Louisa's nine children. She said she and her siblings also benefited from her mother's loving nature.

“My mother work hard in fields and clean people yam and potato to make money to take care of her children. She was very hard-working and when my mother come home in the evenings after work she would still make our dinner and make sure that all of us are well taken care of,” said Hermine. “She enjoyed being a mother and love all her children, there was nothing too good for her to do for us.”

Hermine is now returning the favour in her role, shared with her sister Joy, as her mother's main caregiver.

“My mother look after us all our life so this is the least I can do for her. To see her still being here with me is a joy. Not a lot of people live for so long. Mi even say to my younger sister that I hope we live to see my mother's age,” Hermine said.

“Even though she not hearing so well whenever we go around her we shout in her ears and tell her who it is. She will squeeze our hand and say, “Oh, you feel fat and nice man, you fat!” Hermine said with a laugh.

