'Silver tech' could be the next frontier for Jamaican innovators

'SILVER tech' or technological innovations, products and services developed for seniors, may be one of the most lucrative modern industries.

At present, 750 million of the world's 7.9 billion inhabitants are aged 65 and over, and that figure is expected to increase to one billion by 2030 according to the World Bank. Ageing comes with its own unique set of challenges but seniors are increasingly looking to technology to get more things done, and the global tech industry has started to pay attention. Even more interestingly, seniors' combined annual spending power of US$8.7 trillion (2021), which is expected to increase to US$15 trillion by 2030, makes them a key target market for local and international tech innovators looking for a payday.

The common misconception that seniors are not technologically inclined belies the fact that many older people have turned to mobile apps and smart gadgets for solutions to simple, everyday problems that younger generations may not even consider. The most popular silver tech solutions today address issues relating to social connection, safety, physical fitness, medication management and health tracking – in line with the issues many people over the age of 50 experience.

While some Jamaican tech creators have made strides in areas like tele-health, we are yet to see a local explosion in silver tech innovations that are nationally or even regionally applicable. This is unfortunate because even a cursory glance at Jamaica's population breakdown indicates that the market not only exists but is also growing. According to Statin, Jamaica's last census conducted in 2011 showed that approximately 20.2 per cent (545,088 people) of the population of 2,697,983 were aged 50 and over. In the 10 years since, a further 329,313 Jamaicans or 12.2 per cent of the 2011 population crossed the 50-year-old threshold. This means that today, the local market for silver tech products, consisting of almost 900,000 Jamaicans, is up for grabs. Furthermore, with regional populations trending similarly to Jamaica, innovations designed for Jamaica can be adapted to serve the Caribbean market or even beyond.

For Jamaican tech developers wondering when is the best time to begin creating silver tech innovations, the answer is now. Over the years, Jamaica has experienced significant improvements in the availability and quality of mobile LTE and home broadband and fibre Internet. Furthermore, with the reported number of mobile connections being equivalent to 111 per cent of the population, and mobile phones accounting for 82 per cent of all local Internet connections, more Jamaicans, including seniors, have access to smartphones and other data-enabled devices. In fact, not only is the tech infrastructure the best it has ever been, but it is also poised for major improvements like the $30-billion 'Digital Jamaica' investment announced in July.

Jamaican seniors are online in increasing numbers and are in the market for devices, mobile or home Internet; it is time for developers to take advantage of that and create tailored solutions to meet the demand.

