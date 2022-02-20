A guide to personal online branding for seniors

THIS week we continue our observation of Safer Internet Month with a discussion on how seniors can build and protect their digital brands. Social media can be a great way for seniors to maintain a public presence as they transition into retirement.

They can use their pages to share the wealth of knowledge that they have gained over the years, and become a dependable resource for followers and fans.

Online oracle

A senior who has many great stories to tell from their personal and professional experiences is a prime candidate for becoming a social media influencer in his or her own right. That's because today's digital natives truly appreciate the authenticity and frankness that seniors bring into the online space. Many active seniors online are already recognised as reliable sources of information. Seniors would be amazed at how their recall of history, informed perspectives and authentic opinions can become a source of education and inspiration to the online community.

Stepping down means stepping out

Retirement is by no means synonymous with a retreat from public or even professional life. While it is understood that this new phase of life is a time to leave the stresses of daily work and enjoy one's newfound freedom with family and friends, social media presents a flexible way to fully embrace retirement while staying publicly active. The great thing about social media is that you get to decide how often and how much you want to participate.

Your brand, whether online or otherwise, is invaluable, and must be vigorously protected. Remember, a reputation takes a lifetime to build, but only a second (or a few keystrokes) for it to be destroyed.

Tips for seniors creating an online brand

1. Keep it real. The Internet is full of false narratives of people trying to present themselves in ways that don't reflect their reality. Authentic accounts of people sharing their real stories, therefore, attract a lot of attention. Chances are, you have lived a full life and have endless lessons to share, and whether or not you realise it, people want to listen.

2. Start small. Social media can be intimidating, even for the more tech-savvy Internet users. Don't feel pressured to be on all platforms at once. Find one that you feel comfortable with, and build a community there before branching out.

3. Protect yourself. Don't share your social media logins with others and avoid sharing personal details that can jeopardise the physical safety of you or your family. Do not share any information online that you would not feel comfortable telling a stranger in person.

4. Don't be an Internet bully. Sometimes people use social media as an excuse to say things to others online that they would never say in person. Avoid falling into this trap. Practise the same respect and courtesy that you would in any of your real-world interactions.

5. Avoid suspicious individuals. If you are bothered or disturbed by the tone or content of some users, block or mute them.

6. Have fun! Find creative ways to share your stories and experiences and take time to explore all of the amazing content available on social media.

Source: Digicel Jamaica