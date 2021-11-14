A senior's guide to online and mobile gaming

YOU may have read the title of this article and thought “Mobile and online gaming for seniors, really?” However, gaming is no longer just for kids or young adults and millions of seniors across the globe and now enjoying the benefits of gaming.

Although gaming may have less appeal among the senior community, numerous studies have shown that consistent gaming presents several benefits for seniors ranging from improved brain function to enhanced emotional well-being. Since seniors are already using advanced messaging apps like BiP which includes over 40 video games, they're already able to do more while using the app to send messages, photos, videos, voice and video calls.

Unfortunately, ageing often comes with several challenges including declining physical and cognitive health, loss of companions and social support, and increased chances of developing chronic illnesses. There is, however, a growing body of evidence that shows the potential for video/digital games to enhance quality of life for older adults in these ways:

Improving cognitive skills and training the brain. Many online and mobile games require users to complete in-game challenges, strategise and utilise problem-solving skills. These types of activities have been shown to improve logic and reasoning abilities.

Training motor skills. There is evidence that shows that frequent mobile gamers have shorter reaction times when compared to non-gamers. Gaming is therefore an excellent way to combat the loss of manual dexterity that often comes with ageing.

Enhancing concentration. Gaming is such a proven tool for improving focus that it is used by education specialists and medical practitioners to help treat children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is also a great way to help seniors keep their minds sharp.

Providing opportunities for social interaction. Mobile and online gaming provide excellent opportunities for teamwork and interaction with like-minds. Seniors should, however, always avoid sharing sensitive personal information online.

Improving general emotional and psychological health. Digital games often provide a much-needed oasis for players amidst the stresses of life, allowing them to relax and clear their minds. Relaxation is linked to lower heart rate, blood pressure and overall improved mental wellbeing.

In addition to the physical and mental benefits of gaming, playing mobile games is also an excellent way for seniors to familiarise themselves with new technologies. So, if you're a senior looking for a new hobby to occupy your free time, download the BiP app in the Google Play and Apple App Store. Along with its messaging features, the app carries a vast array of options including puzzles, card games, action, arcade and adventure games to choose from. Good luck on your gaming journey!

Source: Digicel