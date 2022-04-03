An awesome, healthy dessert for seniors

AS you inhale and exhale the beautiful fresh air, it is a reminder that it's what we need to survive. But along with that we also need a healthy and balanced life to stay on track.

Yes, you are a senior citizen and diabetic. But we often use this as an excuse not to live, and so do not explore the array of meals and desserts available.

Now, I want you to feel free to pick, choose and refuse as you bask in the goodness of what nature has produce for you; to indulge, in moderation of course. As a diabetic person it is imperative that you exercise daily to keep oxygen flowing freely, drinking loads of water that will remove toxins from body and help to prevent blood clot. It is important that we live a healthy, happy, fruitful life enjoying the grandeur that it has to offer, while here on Earth. After all we have only one life, so why not take care of this beautiful vessel and flourish it with all the good things it needs and desires..

To assist with that, we have provided an awesome guilt-free, balanced healthy dessert just for you.. “I scream…you scream…… we all scream for …..ice cream”!!

Banana Nicer Cream…

2-3 frozen bananas (fruit of choice)

3-4 tbsp almond milk (or milk of choice)

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Pinch nutmeg

Directions

1. Peel bananas and freeze for four hours or until frozen

2. Add frozen bananas, almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg to blender, blend until fully combined.

3. Pour mixture into a freezer friendly container (if adding nuts or other additives add at this moment) freeze until solid then scoop and enjoy.

*Personalise to make your own by adding nuts, chocolate chips, peanut butter or whatever you choose to make this your new, easy, healthy and efficient favourite dessert.

– Chrystal Blackhall is a professional chef and self-educated health and wellness consultant. She strives to educate others on how to prepare delicious foods that not only tastes good but is good for you. Chrystal is the CEO of Flowing Milk and Honey Delicacies, which specialises in various pastries and appetizers and caters to individuals and small scale events. We can customise everything on the menu to meet your dietary needs and preferences.

Contact her at: (876) 457-3400; Instagram: flowing milk and honey delicacies; E-mail: flowingmilkandhoneydelicacies@gmail.com