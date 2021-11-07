An introduction to the world of remote work for seniors

FOR many people, their senior years are synonymous with retirement, finally getting a chance to step away from the daily stresses and hassles of the working world and spend more time with friends and loved ones.

For an increasing number of older people, however, retirement is no longer the ultimate goal. Today, more seniors are looking for flexible arrangements that allow them to continue to work and earn, but at a more relaxed pace and with a self-determined schedule.

In recent times, more seniors have been connecting to the Digicel+ home Internet service, as evidenced by the cohort of new subscribers over 60 years old. They tell the Digicel+ fibre or wireless broadband installation technicians that they, too, want to participate in the digital economy as another way to keep themselves active and to earn an income.

Thanks to advancements in cloud computing technology and numerous software options for remote teamwork, flexible work arrangements are now available for professionals of all ages, not just younger, tech-savvy individuals. Moreover, the pandemic has normalised the concept of remote work, which has resulted in part-time jobs and projects across a range of sectors now being offered in work-from-home conditions. So, if you're a senior with experience in one or more areas of work, or have a hobby you are passionate about and want to still earn an income, your options are almost endless.

As you begin to explore your options for remote work, it is important to ask yourself the following questions:

• What skills do I have that I can earn from?

• How many hours do I want to dedicate per week to my new role?

• How much money do I want to make from this new venture?

• Are there any start-up costs for my new role, and can I afford the cost?

Once you've decided what you want to do and how deep a commitment you want to make to your new role, the next thing to consider is how to let the market know you are available for work. There are many popular and trusted work from home project ('gig') platforms like Fiverr or Upwork from which you can choose. Several local job listing websites also advertise posts for part-time remote work. As you research the best options for you, it's important to do so safely by visiting only legitimate sites/platforms, being mindful of the type of information you share online, and not using any platform that requires payment to access jobs.

Some popular remote working options among seniors include:

• Freelance writer, editor or blogger

• Tutor/ teacher/ part-time lecturer

• Consultant

• Transcriber

• Virtual assistant

• Part-time accountant/ bookkeeper

So, whether you're re-entering the world of work to earn some extra money, pursue a passion, or just to keep busy in your senior years, there's a work-from-home solution that can empower you to remain productive from the comfort of your home, while you stay connected to the Internet. Happy earning!

Source: Digicel Jamaica