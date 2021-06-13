Android or iOS for seniors?

IN today's digital world, it is almost impossible to get by without a mobile phone, a fact that is true even for senior citizens. While younger and more tech-savvy consumers may be obsessed about camera specs and lightning-fast performance, older buyers or those purchasing for older users are more likely to prioritise features such as ease of use, functionality, security, and price.

So, if you're an older person in the market for a new phone or if you're buying one for an older family member, the first decision you have to make is regarding the operating system — Android or iOS? Each comes with its pros and cons so it's important to consider a few before making a final decision.

Price

If you decide to go with iOS, then your only option will be one of the several Apple iPhone models on the market. iPhones fall within the high-end aspect of the market with the cheapest new model costing $90,000. Should you decide to go Android, you'll have a vast range of brands and models to choose from, starting as low as $9,950 plus GCT for an entry-level model like the DL3 Pro. Hands down, Android definitely offers greater flexibility for those on a budget.

Ease of use

Several Android devices now feature “Easy Mode” options to simplify the user interface for older users. However, iOS is often considered simpler and easier to use. The streamlined simplicity of iOS and lack of clutter tends to be appreciated by many older users who, for the most part, just want a straightforward device to carry out basic functions.

Functionality

Truth is, there's no denying the incredible performance of iOS. Few Android devices can compete with iOS in this category, and even then, only the high-end ones — although recent mid-range Android models have been showing similar potential. Apple users praise the device for its seamless user experience, while Android users love how easy it is to customise their devices and share their phone screens with an Android-enabled TV.

Security

Senior citizens are often targets for hackers, therefore security must be a consideration when buying a device for an older person. iOS is considered top of the line when it comes to security due to the timely updates and a less vulnerable app store. That said, there has been significant improvements on the Android end, including efforts from manufacturers like Samsung to go the extra mile to improve device security. Despite this, the slower nature of updates on some devices can leave some users vulnerable.

So, with all these points in mind, you're probably wondering, “Which do I choose?” The answer is, it depends. If performance and security are essential to you, then iOS would be your better bet. However, if budget is your main consideration, then you should look towards a lower or mid-level Android device. For those lucky ones who are not limited by price, the options are limitless and you'll have several brilliant iOS and Android devices to choose from.

Whatever your preference, Digicel now has an expanded range of iOS and Android devices available at selected stores islandwide. Customers can choose from entry-level phones like the DL3 Series, to the mid to high-end iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Source: Digicel Jamaica