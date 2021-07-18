Aunt Al celebrates 100 not out

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Born on July 7, 1921 in this south-central parish, Alice Isabella Plummer recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a few family and friends at the United Church Senior Citizen's Home in Mandeville.

Plummer, who was born in Porus, is the fifth of 10 children for her parents, and only two of her siblings are still alive today.

Affectionately called Aunt Al, Miss Al, and Sister Al in her community, she is a retired beautician and practical nurse and had worked in the United States for years. She returned to Jamaica in the 1970s to care for her sick mother, who later died in 1983.

Her family told the Jamaica Observer that she remained in Jamaica and gave of herself to the church and was an active member of her community.