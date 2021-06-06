Be safe when using ABMs

SCOTIABANK is urging heightened safety awareness among its customers, including seniors, as they embrace the self-service banking arrangements.

The bank says while there is always a need to practise an increased awareness about personal safety when conducting financial transactions, customers are being asked to pay attention to their surroundings and be on the lookout for any suspicious individuals or circumstances before using an ABM.

Among the safety tips recommended by the bank are:

Preparing for your visit

Customers should prepare for the visit and have their ABM cards ready as they approach the ABM. “Don't wait to get to the ABM and then take your card out of your wallet or purse,” Hughton Leslie, senior manager, self-service banking warned.

Visually inspect the ABM

“Ensure the doors are locked before use and look out for evidence of tampering by criminals such as any suspicious scratches, or other disturbances to the card slot, or unusual tactile changes when pressing the keypad,” Leslie pointed out.

Get trusted assistance

“For seniors who may require assistance using the machines, arrangements should be made for them to be accompanied by a trusted person. Even then, confidential information such as card PINs should never be shared with anyone, which is a breach of the cardholder agreement with the bank. Do not ask strangers for assistance inside the ABM,” Leslie cautioned.

Count cash in private

Some people often exit the machines with cash in hand and proceed to count it in full view of others.

“We discourage any visual display or audible discussion about any money you received from the ABM within the vicinity of others. Customers should count their cash immediately and place it into their pocket, wallet or purse before exiting the ABM.”

For drive-up ABMs, passenger windows should be rolled up and all doors locked. Neither chartered nor route taxis are recommended for drive-through banking visits. Customers should exit these types of vehicles to use the machines.

Increase precautions at night

“While banking at night may seem like a great way to avoid a line, enhanced caution should be exercised during darker hours. ABMs that are well lit [and] protected by branch doors or security are better options at night,” Leslie said.

Customers are also urged to report any incidents that take place at ABMs immediately to the police. “There are a numbers of safety precautions that we have made at our ABM locations that are designed to protect customers and to identify perpetrators. We also readily collaborate with law enforcement on any investigations involving ABM fraud and other criminal incidents,” he noted.

Leslie said that the bank continues to expand its network of smart ABMs across the island which offer increased functionalities, including new debit and credit card pinning, loan payments, foreign exchange withdrawals, bill payments, and much more, it also continues to make improvements to its online and mobile banking platform that provide added safety and convenience from the comfort of home.