BANK CARD DOs AND DON'Ts
Sunday, July 11, 2021
WHILE most banking customers in Jamaica now have at least one card linked to an account, there are still many who are not fully aware of proactive steps that can be taken to prevent financial losses through card breaches.
Whether it's a debit card — linked to a savings or chequing account — or a credit card, it should always be protected and treated like cash.
Keep your information updated
Cardholders should keep the bank informed of all changes to their contact information such as address, contact number and e-mail address. This facilitates quick communication in the event of a breach and can help to keep the cardholder updated on any usage activity through features like Scotia Alerts. It also ensures that any bank correspondence is received.
Travel plans
If you intend to use your card during a trip outside of the country, cardholders are encouraged to notify the bank. A travel alert will then be placed on the card to prevent it from being blocked for suspicious or fraudulent transactions and this will help to avoid any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this.
Protect your PIN
Cardholders should never share or write down their card PIN. The use of a card by someone other than the account holder constitutes a breach of the cardholder agreement and can jeopardise the investigation and recovery of funds in the event that account is compromised. If a customer needs to give access to their account to someone else, they should add that person as a joint account holder.
Don't save your card information on websites
While this may be an easy way to make payments on sites frequently used, it is not generally advised that card information be saved on Internet browsers as it could be compromised in the event of a safety breach or hacking. When shopping online, cardholders should look for secure transaction symbols, such as the “lock” logo to the left of the address bar. When online purchases are completed, customers should also remember to log off the site.
Be alert
Account holders are encouraged to check their bank statements on a regular basis and report any suspected fraudulent activity to the bank immediately. The faster you report a problem such as unauthorised charge or the theft or loss of your card, the quicker you can get the debit card cancelled and prevent fraudulent usage.
Source: Scotiabank
