Beware of household air pollution

Beware of household air pollutionSunday, August 08, 2021

HOUSEHOLD air pollution is one of the leading causes of disease and premature death in the developing world.
Exposure to smoke from cooking fires causes 3.8 million premature deaths each year, mostly in low-and middle-income countries. Burning fuels such as dung, wood, and coal in inefficient stoves or open hearths produces a variety of health-damaging pollutants, including particulate matter (PM), methane, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH), and volatile organic compounds (VOC). Burning kerosene in simple wick lamps also produces significant emissions of fine particles and other pollutants.
Particulate matter is a pollutant of special concern. Many studies have demonstrated a direct relationship between exposure to PM and negative health impacts. Smaller-diameter particles (PM2.5 or smaller) are generally more dangerous, and ultrafine particles (one micron in diameter or less) can penetrate tissues and organs, posing an even greater risk of systemic health impacts.
Exposure to indoor air pollutants can lead to a wide range of adverse health outcomes in both children and adults, from respiratory illnesses to cancer to eye problems. Members of households that rely on polluting fuels and devices also suffer a higher risk of burns, poisonings, musculoskeletal injuries, and accidents.
Source: WHO
