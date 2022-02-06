Chauffeur service a great convenience for seniors

AS people age, the body's physical and mental capacity decreases. Therefore, having access to convenient services can be particularly beneficial to seniors who may not be able to move around as quickly and efficiently as they used to, or who would prefer to relax while having certain activities taken care of.

Deputy general manager of the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA) Andrea Martin says one service that may be of great benefit, especially to seniors, is chauffeur service.

“Many seniors as they age their health conditions may impact their ability to drive and this creates a challenge for them to carry out their routine errands.

“As our population grows we must seek to create viable options that are cost efficient and safe for our seniors,” she said.

“JAA driver service options are designed to take customers anywhere they wish in comfort and style, whether individually or in a group,” Martin stated. “For our seniors specifically, they may need transportation assistance with going to doctor's visits, the pharmacy, church, supermarket, or to run errands, as some of them are no longer able to drive,” she added.

According to Martin, apart from the convenience of getting this service professionally provided from a reputable company, seniors can be at peace knowing that they are comfortable and in good hands.

She said the driver service is particularly favourable to seniors during the current pandemic as they are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and the service limits their interaction with other people and reduces the possibility of contracting the virus, as opposed to public transportation.

JAA membership, she said, includes services ranging from emergency roadside and on-site accident assistance to towing, valet service and vehicle locksmith services.

Membership in the JAA can be accessed by purchasing directly from the mobility company through its website.