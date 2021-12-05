Council for senior citizens says thanks to Flow Foundation

THE National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) recently awarded the Flow Foundation with its Corporate Service Award, in recognition of the organisation's work in creating and enabling a supportive environment for seniors.

The presentation was made during the council's 45th Anniversary Virtual National Senior Awards Ceremony, where work of the Flow Foundation was highlighted as an outstanding partner in support of the mandate of the council, such as digital inclusion and other major initiatives in support of healthy, active aging.

Cassandra Morrison, executive director, National Council for Senior Citizens, said, “We believe that our senior citizens make a significant contribution to our society. We are grateful to the Flow Foundation for supporting our initiatives over the years and commend them for always including our seniors in their programmes.”

In accepting the award, Stephen Price, chairman of the Flow Foundation, said his organisation was humbled by the recognition. “Our primary aim is to truly transform lives with our technology and drive the digital inclusion of all Jamaicans. Our senior citizens are an important stakeholder in this mission and so, we are proud of the work we are doing to support your community,” he said.