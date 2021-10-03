COVID facts for the elderly

Thermal scanners CANNOT detect COVID-19

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever (ie have a higher than normal body temperature). They cannot detect people who are infected with COVID-19. There are many causes of fever. Call your health-care provider if you need assistance or seek immediate medical care if you have a high fever.

Adding pepper to your meals DOES NOT prevent or cure COVID-19

Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent or cure COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to keep at least one metre away from others and to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. It is also beneficial for your general health to wear a mask in public, maintain a balanced diet, stay well hydrated, exercise regularly, and sleep well.

Bleach and other disinfectants WILL NOT protect you against COVID-19

Do not, under any circumstance, spray or introduce bleach or any other disinfectant into your body. These substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to your skin and eyes.

Bleach and disinfectant should be used carefully to disinfect surfaces only. Remember to keep chlorine (bleach) and other disinfectants out of reach of children.

5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19

Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. People can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, mouth, or nose.

Exposure to the sun DOES NOT protect you from COVID-19

You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the COVID-19 virus

There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

The novel coronavirus CANNOT be spread through mosquito bites

To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

SOURCE: World Health Organization