Cryptocurrencies not a recommended investment for retirement funds

As Digicel closes Safer Internet Month, the focus shifts to using digital money safely. A casual scroll through social media pages these days will show a plethora of posts and adverts about investing in cryptocurrency, Blockchain and other new digital currencies. For seniors who have known paper and coins as the currency of their lives, these newfangled financial instruments can become a source of confusion or concern. As complex as these topics may seem at first, the truth is, crypto and digital currencies are here to stay, so there is value to gaining a basic understanding of them, regardless of your age.

What seniors should know about cryptocurrency

Crypto, for short, is defined by Forbes Magazine as “a medium of exchange [money/currency] that is digital, encrypted and decentralised (meaning, it is not managed by a central bank). Unlike the Jamaican or US dollar, the very people who trade in it via the Internet manage crypto. This means that crypto, like the Jamaican or US dollar, can be used to make purchases. Currently, there are over 5,000 different cryptocurrencies in circulation globally.

Forbes noted that a type of technology called Blockchain underpins cryptocurrencies, noting that Blockchain is “an open, distributed ledger that records transactions in code. In practice, it's a little like a chequebook distributed across countless computers around the world.” Blockchain technology keeps logs of all-new crypto transactions in real time and updates all copies simultaneously.

You may ask, “Why should I be interested in crypto when I already have 'real' money?” Well, most people use crypto for two reasons: To make purchases, or as an investment. In many cases, crypto provides a convenient way to make payments online without having to worry about exchange rates or credit/debit card acceptability. Additionally, in recent times, the value of certain cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed, meaning that just a few crypto units bought a few years ago would make you a millionaire today.

But for seniors looking into crypto, they must be mindful of the risks. These include:

• Losing your virtual wallet, or accidentally deleting your currency.

• Constant fluctuations in crypto value. While cryptocurrencies often enjoy massive value increases, the opposite also occurs. Therefore, it is not a recommended investment for retirement funds.

• Lack of central bank regulation.

• Cryptocurrency exchanges are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and scams.

Crypto is, however, not the only form of digital currency that seniors need to learn about. Recently, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced the central bank digital currency (CBDC). This, like crypto, is a digital currency, but unlike crypto will be issued, underpinned and regulated by the BOJ. The move forms part of the BOJ's ongoing retail payments reform as Jamaica transitions further into digital transformation.

The CBDC, which has been named the Jamaica Digital Exchange (JAM-DEX), will be issued alongside the physical Jamaican dollar. When implemented, BOJ's JAM-DEX will use the hybrid CBDC model, meaning, users can obtain them from commercial banks, or directly to users who have CBDC accounts at the central bank.

What does all of this mean for seniors? Beyond being a fascinating example of how technology continues to shape our world, digital currencies have real-world benefits. Crypto can empower seniors to make quicker transactions and save money by cutting out intermediaries like banks. The issue of increasing banking fees is a hot topic locally, and so, this may be one compelling reason for seniors to explore crypto further. Additionally, crypto is becoming more widely accepted globally as a means of payment. On the other hand, the JAM-DEX will be available to all Jamaicans, even those without a traditional bank account, therefore opening digital payments to all seniors.

In the same way that Digicel stepped out as Jamaica's digital operator, back in 2020, digital currencies – whether crypto or CBDC – are also stepping out and into an exciting digital future. Moreover, they are not leaving our seniors behind!

Source: Digicel Jamaica

