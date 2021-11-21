Debt management a primary focus

WITH more and more consumers shopping or doing business online, debt management is now a primary focus for seniors and retirees. From the comfort of one's home, purchases can be easily made as online advertising has increased with the advent of COVID-19.

Master Card and America's Market Intelligence (AMI), in a recent consumer survey covering 13 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, revealed that COVID-19 has caused changes in consumer behaviour, resulting in significant increase in e-commerce and a marked reduction in cash transactions. Companies and financial institutions such as banks have been forced to change how they do business as the large-scale migration of consumers to the online space has resulted in the creation of what is known as a “digital ecosystem”. But what is a digital ecosystem? It's a group of stakeholders, such as suppliers, competitors, trading partners, and customers interacting and interconnecting with digital technology, thereby creating mutual value for all parties. The Mastercard/AMI stated that 46 per cent of consumers surveyed see saving money as a priority and 46 per cent utilise online platforms for bill payments.

The Jamaica experience

The Mastercard/AMI report showed that in Jamaica, the restrictions instituted by the State to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic have seen e-commerce activities move from 45 per cent pre-COVID-19 to 83 per cent since the pandemic. Twenty-six per cent of Jamaicans surveyed are shopping online on a regular basis. Another 18 per cent are paying bills online and 10 per cent said they have made purchases online for the first time. There are a number of positive benefits from the pandemic. Debt avoidance, reduction in spending, budgeting and planning for the future featured prominently by consumers in the survey. Fifty-seven per cent of respondents revealed that they are more interested in planning for the future, post-pandemic, than before the pandemic. It's interesting to note that 23 per cent of the participants found saving and personal finances more important during the pandemic than before COVID-19.

The Mastercard/AMI study revealed that 42 per cent of Jamaicans chose credit card or debit cards to make purchases in stores. A breakdown of the method of payment currently preferred by Jamaicans is as follows: 37 per cent use debit cards, 18 per cent use credit card; 11 per cent use bank transfers; 15 per cent prefer digital platforms and 16 per cent of Jamaicans prefers the cash option. The change in habits of Jamaicans since the pandemic has resulted in a rise in demand for contactless debit and credit cards. Forty per cent of Jamaicans own a contactless debit card, 29 per cent own a contactless credit card and 12 per cent are applying for contactless cards. A contactless card has a wave-like symbol which is similar to a Wi-Fi symbol. It is located on the front of the credit or debit card. It works by holding the card over the card reader or tapping the card on the card reader at the checkout counter for the transaction to be approved. In recent times local banks have been asking their customers to replace their cards with the new contactless cards.

How are seniors impacted

With the advent of the contactless debit and credit cards, seniors save much needed time, as transactions are quicker. The contactless cards have gained much traction in the United States due to health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus. Contactless cards eliminate the need to swipe or insert your card or the risk of touching the terminal at the checkout counter.

Seniors are more mindful of spending habits and see the need to plan ahead should another crisis loom in the future. Saving and investing are now seen as long-term goals and seniors, now, more than ever before, are seeking financial services and opportunities to grow their money. With debit cards being the most used card by Jamaicans, it's instructive for more seniors to utilise debit cards and minimise the use of credit cards for on and offline purchases. Debit cards don't charge interest to the user and you spend less when you use a debit card. A debit card is a debt management tool when compared to a credit card as you spend only what you own. You can pay for travel and recreation without worrying about repaying debt. Manage credit cards wisely by repaying debt in full each month. At all costs, avoid those minimum monthly payments, which can lead to indebtedness.

