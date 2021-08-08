Dementia is not a normal part of ageing

DEMENTIA is a syndrome, usually of a chronic or progressive nature, caused by a variety of brain illnesses that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and ability to perform everyday activities.

The number of people living with dementia worldwide is currently estimated at more than 50 million and will almost triple by 2050.

Dementia is overwhelming not only for the people who have it, but also for their caregivers and families. There is a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia in most countries, resulting in stigmatisation, barriers to diagnosis and care, and impacting carers, families and societies physically, psychologically and economically.

To address this important health priority, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the following actions be taken:

* Make dementia a public health and social care priority everywhere;

* Increase dementia awareness and promote a dementia-inclusive society (including improve attitudes to, and understanding of, dementia);

*Implement interventions aimed at reducing potentially modifiable risk factors for dementia;

* Invest in health and social systems to improve diagnosis, treatment and care for people with dementia;

* Support dementia carers and their families;

* Improve health and social care monitoring of dementia, and

* Increase research on dementia and promote innovation.

Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is not a normal part of ageing. It is caused by a variety of brain illnesses that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.

A heavy economic burden on society

The annual global cost of dementia is estimated to be US$ 818 billion. Nearly 85 per cent of costs relate to family and social, rather than medical, care. The annual costs of caring for people with dementia are expected to rise to US$ 2 trillion by 2030.

Leading a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk of dementia

People can reduce their risk of dementia by getting regular exercise, not smoking, avoiding harmful use of alcohol, controlling their weight, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Carers of people with dementia experience high strain

Caring for a person with dementia can be overwhelming for carers. The stresses include physical, emotional and economic pressures. Carers require support from the health, social, financial and legal systems.

Early diagnosis improves the quality of life of people with dementia and their families

The principal goals for dementia care are:

* Diagnosing early;

* Optimising physical health, cognition, activity and well-being;

* Detecting and treating behavioural and psychological symptoms; and

* Providing information and long-term support to carers.

There is no cure for dementia but much can be done to support people living with dementia and their carers. Early diagnosis is important; regular health checks can help to ensure that accompanying physical illnesses are diagnosed and treated; and health and social care systems, when adequately resourced, can ensure care at all stages of dementia.

Dementia-friendly initiatives are helping make life easier for people living with dementia and their carers.

Dementia-friendly initiatives are often set up by civil society organisations. Activities include dementia cafés for people affected to share experiences and seek advice; special signage in public spaces to make it easier for people with dementia to get about; and fund-raising events to support research efforts.

At the same time, the WHO said more research is needed to develop new and more effective treatments and to better understand the causes of dementia. Research into interventions that address modifiable risk factors of dementia is still scarce.

Source: WHO