Designing a simpler user interface is a good first step to optimising tech for seniors

THE dynamic and expansive nature of the Internet makes it easier for consumers of information and services to communicate and do business.

This rapidly evolving landscape has stimulated a growing demand for Internet-enabled technological solutions that empower consumers to more independently perform daily activities. Think, for example, about the amount of time it took in the past for banks to serve queues of customers waiting to do a simple transfer of funds. Today, with a few clicks, customers can send money online using mobile solutions. Network providers have also tapped into this trend by designing apps to facilitate ease of mobile and home Internet bill payments, make changes to their account, chat with a live agent, and participate in promotions.

Essentially, the Internet is a huge warehouse of everything, but you need access points to get you what you need and fast. This explains the steady increase in mobile apps, wearables, smartphones and other digital devices that retrieve and process information for human convenience. The novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly tested the many assumptions about the ease of use and accessibility of the Internet and enabling technologies. Many groups within society are marginalised because of this fast transition to the use of mobiles apps, software and the Internet of things (IOT) to do business and learn. Even with reliable access to the Internet, many senior citizens lack the capacity to perform basic tasks like topping up their mobile phones or checking their data balance via online platforms. The pandemic, however, has shown that a comfortable relationship with technology is an important need for seniors. Many of them have trouble with online registration for vaccines or inability to connect with loved ones. Thankfully, with the increasingly popular BiP advanced messaging app, they're still able to conduct chats, audio and video calls with up to 10 persons – a very convenient way to mitigate loneliness during isolation and to get help when needed.

Still, a 'digital divide' exists along the age gap. A recent study conducted by the INSIDER magazine revealed that large tech firms have been designing new technology to meet the needs of digital natives, particularly those between the age of 16 and 34, who make up the “sweet spot” of the consumer market. With facial recognition, voice activation or fingerprint technology, tech designers are becoming daringly creative in their presentation of virtual platforms that foster things like online registration for COVID-19 testing, virtual meetings or even distance learning. This suggests that not enough attention is being given to older generations who did not grow up with technology and have a harder time tapping into digital trends.

So, how do we study, design and adapt technology to meet the different needs of elderly people? The answer lies in making technology intuitive and adaptive enough to support to the behaviours and adaptation methods of elderly people. Designing a simpler user interface is a good first step; making the basic features easy to find and understand. This will deliver immediate benefits to many marginalised groups including persons with disabilities and low literacy skills. Building trust is also important by demonstrating the value technology brings to communication and business for the elderly, particularly in these unprecedented times. At Digicel, we carefully design our solutions to meet the demands of a myriad of consumers, ensuring that they can get the right information, at the right time and in record speed.

Source: Digicel Jamaica