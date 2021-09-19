Don't forget long-term health care in retirement planning

THE World Health Organization (WHO) defines long-term care as “an integral part of health and social systems”. It includes activities undertaken for people requiring care informally (by family, friends and neighbours) and by formal caregivers, including professionals.

The objective of long-term care services is to help people to live as comfortably and independently as possible; to preserve human dignity when it becomes difficult to perform daily activities on their own. Long-term care can be either institutional or home-based.

Studies show that most retirees will need long-term care. Jamaicans aged 60 years or older are projected to represent 18 per cent of the population by 2050. A world bank report on non-communicable disease in Jamaica revealed that “the poorest, the elderly and persons with hypertension spent more on health care than other groups of the population, indicating important targets for government intervention”. In Jamaica just about two-thirds of the population has no health insurance. It's reported that globally, 70 per cent of seniors reside in low- and middle-income countries. Long-term care in Jamaica is mainly informal. There is no long-term care insurance available in Jamaica. This poses a challenge for those seniors who have little or no investments and those who have no pension income in retirement.

When it comes to retirement planning, it is very difficult for financial advisors to forecast the cost of long-term care. Age, gender, marital status, lifestyle and the health history of family members are major risks to consider in planning for long-term care. Since women live longer, they are more at risk for long-term care than men. Research shows that seniors who are single are more likely to have a caregiver than married couples.

Questions to consider when planning for retirement:

1 Who will provide long-term health care should you be diagnosed with a critical illness or disability?

2 What's the likely cost of health care in retirement and have you considered current costs?

3 How much funds can you invest on a regular basis for unforeseen events in retirement?

4 Should you downsize your home prior to retirement, and invest the proceeds for long term health care and unforeseen events instead of waiting until you retire to downsize?

5 Would you prefer institutional care or home care and how would the costs be covered?

Make investment a priority

As early as possible, invest in bonds and stocks to supplement your pension funds in retirement. Emergency funds, life insurance, health insurance should be included in your retirement plan. In retirement your pension income will be fixed, but your investment in stocks though volatile will give above average return on your investment over the long term. The longer you invest in stocks, the less risky your investment becomes. Don't underestimate the value of time and compound interest.

Your long-term investment in stocks will not only beat inflation, but provide additional income in retirement to cover any long-term care expenses that you may incur.

Stocks gives higher returns on your investment over the long term than bonds.

Making investments a priority prior to the retirement years is key, as over the years many seniors have lost jobs due to the economic climate. Unemployment remains a financial risk to seniors and unemployment insurance is not available. A sustained emergency fund is a risk management tool that can assist in the short term should job loss occurs. It prevents temporary unemployment from becoming a crisis for families, especially seniors who need to avoid withdrawals from their long-term investments, as early withdrawals can adversely affect their retirement goals. The size of any emergency fund must take into consideration health risks, as early onset of illnesses can impact retirement savings.

A recent report revealed that in 2018, some 14 million Americans needed long-term health-care services and just over seven million have long-term care insurance. The Consumer News and Business Channel ( CNBC) reported that the US Department of Health and Social Services projects “that nearly 70 per cent of retirees will need some kind of long-term health care”. Because the future is unpredictable and long-term health care is very expensive, financial advisors should ensure that this health risk is included in every retirement plan. “To be forewarned is to be forearmed”.

— Grace G McLean is a financial advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her at gmclean@bpmfinancial or visit www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self (livingaboveself@gmail.com).