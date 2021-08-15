Driving tips for seniors

DRIVING is an activity that requires focus and the use of our senses such as seeing, hearing, and feeling. Unfortunately, as persons grow older, particularly when they have approached their senior years, their mental and physical agility decreases.

It doesn't mean that they have to give up driving immediately. However, one should make a special effort to ensure that they are safe while engaging in this activity.

Dael Whylie, manager at the Jamaica Automobile Association Driving Academy, recommends five tips for driving, as one gets older:

• Exercise: Whylie says that exercising can help to improve reflexes, ease pain and stiffness and improve one's overall strength, which is needed to handle a vehicle, such as turning the steering wheel, looking over the shoulders, accelerating or decelerating, and shifting gear, if you drive a manual vehicle.

• Do regular eye tests: “Various studies show that our sight gets weaker as we grow older. Get your eyes tested yearly to determine if you need glasses or, if you already wear glasses, ensure that the lenses are current so that you can properly navigate the roads,” Whylie advised.

• Check hearing annually: She pointed out that hearing is an important part of driving, as motorists need to be audibly aware of what is happening around them, such as when someone is alerting them by honking the horn. Whylie said that it is very important to get an annual hearing test done to determine if hearing aids are needed or need to be upgraded.

• “Talk with a doctor about the medical conditions you may have and how it may impair your ability to drive. It is also crucial that medications are examined, to determine if or how they may affect your driving ability,” Whylie pointed out.

• Choose a car and aids that facilitate safer driving. Whylie pointed out that as one gets older, it may be best to get a vehicle with automatic transmission and a power steering for easier manoeuvring. Also, she said that the vehicle should be kept in good working condition, with regularly scheduled maintenance.