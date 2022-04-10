Easy steps to ensure smooth online shopping

LAST week, Digicel's digital lifestyle empowerment team shared some simple steps in introducing seniors to the vast world of online shopping. In case you missed it, find it with a quick search on the Jamaica Observer website.

This week, Digicel takes online shopping newbies across the line with more useful tips about avoiding undue hassle or surprise charges.

Customs duties

Online purchases valued at below US$50 are generally not subject to Customs duties; however, depending on the nature of the imported item, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) will have the final say. The amount of duty you pay depends on the type of item you purchase. These charges will not be readily available during online checkout, so it's up to you to ensure that you are able to afford the import duty when your item arrives. The JCA website has a handy duty calculator you can use to get an estimate of the fees you are likely to pay.

Of course, if you're purchasing from an online store located in Jamaica, you'd only be concerned about delivery charges.

Shipping addresses

Choose one that the online store (whether local or overseas) will actually agree to ship to. Knutsford Express locations and offices in towns and cities are usually convenient and secure locations to collect items purchased from online stores in Jamaica.

For overseas purchases, local shipping companies usually provide you with their overseas address for you to have your items delivered and prepared for shipping to Jamaica. Bear in mind that some online stores do not ship to PO boxes. To get around this, shop on another site or arrange with a family member or friend to use their overseas address to have the item delivered, then forward the package to your address in Jamaica.

Returns and refunds

When online stores say free returns, they usually mean within the country they operate. This can make returning an item from Jamaica tricky and expensive. Many shipping companies do not facilitate returns, so you may have to cover the cost of using an international shipper to send the item back its country of origin. You'll also want to get clearance from Customs to export the item, should you intend to reimport it without paying duties. With all this potential hassle, it is therefore very important that you review your orders carefully before clicking the “buy” button.

Follow these easy steps to ensure that your online shopping experience goes as smoothly as possible. Once you remember the basics, online shopping can provide a quick and easy way to access millions of items that aren't always readily available where you live. Happy shopping!

Source: Digicel Jamaica