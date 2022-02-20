Elderly abandoned at hospitals ahead of festive season

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Tyhiesia Donald Tuesday said there appear to be family members who are deliberately denying medication to elderly people and children diagnosed with noncommunicable diseases (NCD) and other life-threatening ailments.

She told a post-Cabinet news conference that such a situation becomes most notable ahead of festive occasions on the island, which is also the case in a number of countries.

“As a matter of fact, during festive seasons family members look at the hospital as a daycare [centre], so what happens is that sometimes medication is not given, patients end up in hospital and persons who are caring are free to socialise, and this is a trend we have seen over the years and it continues to happen,” she added.

She said staff at the General Hospital, the main health institution here, have noted cases where children are also affected by this “despicable” action.

“It happens across the board; it happens with adults as well as with children. The good thing, as I said, the hospital is a safe place for the kids and for the adults,” Dr Donald told reporters.

“It is a trend we have seen and it should not be something that we are to be proud of, but it's something we have noted over the years, so it's across the board,” said the acting CMO, who has also served as medical director at the General Hospital.

And regarding the high number of NCD cases, Dr Donald urged the population to adopt a more active lifestyle, including exercises, so as to maintain good health.

“So, we want to implore the population to change their lifestyle,” she said.