Elders, too, have a digital social life

THERE'S a common misconception that social media is a young person's game. However, more seniors are turning to social media platforms for their entertainment, news updates and to keep in touch with friends and family.

Studies have shown that seniors tend to prefer Facebook, Twitter and messaging apps for these types of digital link-ups. Less so, for Instagram, however, their interest has been increasing in recent times as more people gravitate towards using photos and videos to express themselves.

Influenced mainly by the novel coronavirus pandemic that forces digital over physical interactions, the world has seen a profound shift in the way senior citizens interact online, and that trend has shown no signs of slowing.

Facebook

The world's largest and most influential social media platform is still the most preferred place for seniors. They're a pretty significant part of the almost three billion Facebook users worldwide. Hootsuite Digital, a leading social media analytics firm, noted that in 2020 seniors represented the smallest yet fastest growing Facebook demographic. In fact, according to Facebook's own statistics, 51 per cent of Internet users aged 50-65 use the network, with that figure dropping to 34 per cent for ages 65 and over. This trend is reflected in Jamaica with increasing numbers of seniors flocking to the platform daily to share personal stories, read news, interact with friends and family, and so much more.

For 75-year-old retiree and Digicel customer Averil Smith, Facebook is her go-to place for connecting with family and friends everywhere. The former social worker commented, “I use Facebook to share my daily inspirational messages, catch up with the latest news, share my opinions on topics, and to see what my children are up to.”

They like Twitter, too

Although Twitter's user base of 330 million represents only a small fraction of Facebook's, the network's influence on the narrative in a number of areas is not to be overlooked. Additionally, with 17.1 per cent of the platform's membership aged 50 and over, it is clear that Twitter deserves special mention when discussing seniors' social media usage patterns. Twitter's eclectic mix of 'communities' means senior 'Tweeps' can easily find and follow other users who post about shared interests, be it politics, world events, finance, travel or gardening. In Jamaica, Twitter is also a favourite for consumers to interact directly with brands, meaning, seniors can easily tag their favourite brands in posts to request information or even make complaints.

Messaging apps are a senior's favourite

When it comes to instant messaging platforms, seniors are well represented. They've skillfully transferred their basic texting know-how over to platforms like BiP and WhatsApp where they're able to add emojis, voice notes, photos and videos to messages. They're also able to make voice calls and have up to 10 persons on a video call on BiP, or up to four on WhatsApp. These messaging apps have truly become a staple communication tool for seniors.

Recently, more seniors have been downloading the BiP app for its advanced messaging features and the convenience of free BiP texts from Digicel to all of its smartphone customers. Digicel customers on a Prime Bundle get to enjoy all BiP features, including games and marketplaces in the Discover aspect of the app.

With the ability to communicate with non- BiP contacts, play games and translate messages into a large selection of languages, BiP is poised to transform the way seniors communicate digitally.

There's no doubt that senior citizens in Jamaica and across the globe are tapping into the endless possibilities for interaction offered by social media. By leveraging the value and convenience of high-speed LTE mobile data and Fibre-to-the-Home services from companies like Digicel, more seniors, especially those in rural Jamaica, are able to connect, share, and live their best digital lives.

Source: Digicel Jamaica