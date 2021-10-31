Female investors seizing opportunities during the pandemic

A 2019 report commissioned by United Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) projected that the poverty rate for women would increase by 9.1 per cent due to the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said that the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis is borne by women and that they are more at risk of job losses than their male counterparts. As gender inequality increases he urged governments to “reverse the impact of the pandemic on poverty reduction”.

Recommendations included social protection measures targeting women and girls and gender pay gaps. Women are at a disadvantage during the pandemic as they are employed in the most affected sectors such as hospitality, food and domestic services.

Regardless of the negative outlook for women during and beyond the pandemic there are women making strides at a most difficult time in the global economy. A recent study showed that there is a significant gender gap when it comes to investing.

In Canada 79 per cent of investors are men. In the US there is a gender gap of 77/23, the United Kingdom reflects a gap of 79/21, France, 77/23, Germany 80/20 and Australia has a 78/22 gap. A survey by Brokerchooser.com reported that many are showing a greater percentage of women participating in the investment market. In all countries men are leading the way in investing.

Recently the managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Marlene Street Forrest announced that Jamaica female investors ranked number 5 in the world regarding the gender balance of account holders.

But what accounts for the low number of female investors? One startling contributing factor observed is a lack of female financial advisors. Oricia Smith, president of Sun Life Global Investments, shared that only 18 per cent of Canada's financial advisors are women and the demand for financial advice for women is growing. She said “around half of the women polled in a recent financial independence survey said they had no financial plans. Of those, 60 per cent were between the age 45 and 54 years old”.

In the United States, more women have been investing in the Stock Market during the pandemic. Savings have increased during the pandemic, spending curtailed. Female investors are contributing more to their retirement accounts than in the pre-pandemic past. More investors are concerned about their financial stability in the event of job loss. Financial advice has been made accessible through social media.

The Jamaican scenario: Street Forrest gave an interesting account of the Jamaican investment gender gap. She said that Jamaican women are advancing academically and earning higher incomes, and new opportunities are presented for females. There is an expectation of reducing the gender investor gap towards equality. She declared: “I am definitely expecting that as financial literacy and market education percolates the ecosystem, we will move towards the 50 per cent mark”.

As a financial advisor and retirement specialist, I am indeed hopeful that more women will get on board the investment train. Women are living longer, and should be planning for their retirement years and creating generation wealth. Traditionally women tend to be risk averse. Only with financial literacy will women see the need to change and take action to create the future they dream of. There are institutions and organisations in Jamaica such as BPM Financial Limited that are determined to create the change in investment behaviour among women specifically, and investors generally.

German playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe says, “Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it.”

Grace G McLean is financial advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her at gmclean@bpmfinancial and visit the website: www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self. E-mail her at livingaboveself@gmail.com.