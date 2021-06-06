Financial literacy — the way forward

COVID-19 has presented challenges and opportunities for seniors. The elderly are more susceptible to illness and complications which can negatively impact their financial resources and compromise their living standards. Now, more than ever before, financial literacy is necessary to navigate our seniors through this period of crisis by helping them to make informed decisions.

An ageing population

Based on a 2012 study, entitled Ageing in Jamaica Today and the Implications, the Jamaican population is ageing rapidly. This also reflects a worldwide trend. Professor Eldemire Shearer (Director – Mona Ageing & Wellness Centre) noted that in Jamaica it is projected that the elderly (people 60 years and older) will represent 25 per cent of the population by 2050. Research shows that with an ageing population more people in their 50s and 60s will have the dual responsibility of providing for their children in college as well as the welfare of their elderly relatives. The average life expectancy is upwards of 75 years. COVID-19 has compounded the grim outlook as one out of 10 individuals does not save for retirement and many who do save have not saved enough for the twilight years.

Uncertain times

In this period of much uncertainty, estate planning is of key importance. It is necessary to have conversations with your financial advisor regarding making a will, establishing power of attorney and the setting up of trust funds. Estate planning is even more important during the pandemic to ensure that you have the peace of mind that your loved ones will be protected.

Ongoing retirement challenge

While we know our children care for us, our goal should not be to rely on them as our old age pension. Our goal should be to remain financially independent in our retirement years. While people are living longer there is, on the other hand, a decline in birthrate. According to a World Bank estimate, in 2019 , the Jamaica Age Dependency Ratio (percentage of working age population) stood at 48 per cent.

Reduced employment and increased longevity have resulted in a smaller pool of pension funds. The longer one is alive the more money is required to meet the basic retirement needs, as inflation reduces the purchasing power of money over time.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has restricted the movement of seniors who would regularly visit their financial institutions and put them at risk of financial exclusion. Some seniors do not trust anyone to do business on their behalf, and are now required to transition to online transactions, but many are hindered by low digital literacy.

Long-term health care can be especially costly for the elderly. The advent of technology, and new methods of treatment for chronic illnesses along with the impact of inflation, adversely increases the cost of health care as the population ages.

Locally, as well as globally, the pandemic has taken a toll on the employment of non-retired adults, resulting in job loss and the inability to maintain health insurance. Some seniors have even experienced salary cuts or redundancy, resulting in more seniors nearing retirement devoid of adequate financial support.

Pension funds, savings, investments and other assets have taken a significant hit during the pandemic.

The retirement opportunity

Some seniors have embraced technology and are adjusting to doing business online. Due to the help of family, the church and financial advisors, the elderly can now benefit increasingly from virtual presentations. They are also poised to communicate faster and more efficiently via e-mail instead of post.

By increasing financial literacy on radio, television and social media, during the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictive measures, the time is right for many people to emerge from the pandemic with a renewed and more educated mindset. This means taking responsibility for the future by managing spending habits and safeguarding one's health.

At the same time, everyone needs an emergency fund. This fund should consist of at least six months of living expenses. And non-retired adults should ensure periodic review of their emergency fund. Some experts believe that retirees should have up to three years' living expenses in their emergency fund so they can offset any severe economic downturn that may arise in retirement.

It cannot be overemphasised that long-term investing is the key to living comfortably in retirement. Non-retired adults and retirees who have streams of income are better able to comfortably weather any economic storm.

Young adults, meanwhile, should start planning for their retirement from the first pay cheque. Planning early for retirement can secure a worry-free financial future. Don't count the years…make your years count.

Grace G McLean is Financial Advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her gmclean@bpmfinancial. and visit the website: www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self.

Email her at livingaboveself@gmail.com