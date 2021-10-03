Focus on safe, secure and tax-free investment in your 60s

IT is an aspiration of many persons to be able to “retire” and continue to enjoy their existing lifestyles. It is also true that the nature of “retirement” is changing as today many persons expect to continue earning income from providing services during their “retirement” years. Such retirement may include “part-time” work, earning less income than before.

Regardless of what “retirement” means to you, at age 60, individuals should employ an investment strategy that empathises the safety of their nest eggs rather than a more risky growth-oriented approach, said Ainsley Whyte, head of sales and financial advisors, JN Fund Managers.

Whyte noted that persons are living longer — despite the temporary fall in life expectancies as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic — and so the funds accumulated have to last longer than previous generations.

“The longer persons live during retirement, the greater the impact of inflation to reduce the purchasing power of their retirement income,” Whyte emphasised. “It is vital that you estimate carefully the financial requirements for your projected lifestyle during retirement. One way to maintain and achieve your financial independence during retirement is to continue working and earning an income for as long as you are healthy and able to do so,” he advised.

Regardless of age, everyone benefits from maintaining a well-balanced and diversified investment portfolio that is professionally managed, and as you approach 60; we strongly advise our clients to reduce the risks associated with their investments and focus more on capital preservation, as the ability to reverse a sudden reduction in the value of your portfolio lessens as one gets older, he said.

“The JN Mutual Funds, managed by JN Fund Managers Limited, provide investors approaching 60 with the safety, diversification and prudent management that you need, including portfolios denominated in Jamaican dollars and US dollars. Reducing the riskiness of your portfolio does not necessarily mean eliminating an entire asset class. Instead, while an appropriate investment portfolio for a recent college graduate might include 100 per cent invested in local and international equities, the allocation of stocks for a 60-year-old may be less than 20 per cent,” he informed.

“While these are general guidelines, it is always appropriate and advisable for investors to seek advice from a financial advisor in order to craft an investment portfolio that is suitable for your particular circumstances...,” he said.