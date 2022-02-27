Good going Miss Elsie

PORTLANDER Elsie Evadney Samuels, born on January 6, 1922, recently celebrated her 100th birthday at a small ceremony at her home.

A graduate of Fort Elementary School, now the site of Titchfield High School, she operated her own small business that was her main source of support for her family.

She is the mother of six children, three of whom predeceased her. She has 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Affectionately called ''Miss Elsie'', she had been a devoted and active member of Christ Church Anglican in Port Antonio, until she became a shut-in. She, however, gets regular visits from her priest, as well as the parish coordinator of the National Senior Citizens Council.

Miss Elsie recounted that during her time attending school, “I had to go home for lunch each day; I used to get rice, boiled yam, banana, dumpling and chicken or anything else my parents looked after.”

A lot, she said, have changed since, calling the earlier days good. “Robbery and murders did not happen like now. Children had manners in those days. They respected the elderly as it took a community to raise a child. But things are so different now,” she bemoaned.

Apart from a hearing impediment, Miss Elsie continues to enjoy good health.

— Everard Owen