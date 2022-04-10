Grab a mango and let's indulge in a super easy smoothie

THE mangoes are ripening so why don't you grab one, and let's make a super-easy smoothie to fit your healthy lifestyle plan? Come on this journey with us as we explore the natural nectar of the fruits we have on Earth.

Remember, it's all about moderation and balance. As a healthy person your food portions should always be taken into consideration as we should never have too much of anything, especially carbohydrates.

Some doctors say one small mango is just enough, as tempting as more may be, and in fact they are correct. But let us help your heart smile today as we prepare this luscious smoothie that will give you the buzz and energy of the day, absorbing the beautiful sunlight of the Caribbean and the breathtaking fresh air while drinking your mango and enjoying your life to the fullest, despite the complications in your senior years.

Healthy mango smoothie

Ingredients

One cup mango chunks frozen, or one medium mango and half to one cup of ice, if fruit is

freshly picked

¼ cup whole Greek yogurt

2-3 tablespoons honey

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup water if needed (depending on the juiciness of mango)

Instructions

• Add mango, yogurt, honey to taste, and lemon juice to blender, and blend until smooth. If mixture is at a preferred consistency water is not needed. (If needed, add between 1/2 cups ). Pour mango mixture into glass, decorate rim with mango slice and mint, and enjoy.

Jazz up your shake and make it fun. Add mixture to popsicle moulds and freeze for four to six hours or until fully frozen. Take popsicles out of moulds; you can run warm water on the outside of moulds to help loosen the popsicles from moulds if needed, then enjoy your new cool dessert.

Chrystal Blackhall is a professional chef and self-educated health and wellness consultant. She strives to educate others on how to prepare delicious foods that not only taste good but are good for you. Chrystal is the CEO of Flowing Milk and Honey Delicacies. The company specialises in various pastries and appetisers and caters to individuals and for small-scale events. Flowing Milk and Honey Delicacies can customise everything on the menu to meet your dietary needs and preferences. Telephone: (876) 457-3400; Instagram: flowing milk and honey delicacies; e-mail: flowingmilkandhoneydelicacies@gmail.com