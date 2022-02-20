How to apply for a senior citizen's ID card

How to apply for a senior citizen's ID cardSunday, February 20, 2022
|
In person
TO apply for a national senior citizen's identity card in Jamaica, you should submit your application to the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), which is an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.
• Go to any of the NCSC offices and obtain the registration form in person.
• Complete the form correctly and attach all the required documents to it.
• Submit the complete registration application form to the National Council for Senior Citizens Division.
The application will be verified to check if it is complete and meets all the required standard for registration as a senior citizen.
After verification, your application will be approved and you will be registered with the National Council for Senior Citizens, then the division will issue you a senior citizen's identification card.
Via proxy
If you are unable to apply in person, you can send a third party to apply on your behalf. In this case, you must provide them with:
• a certified document that proves your age, for example a birth certificate, passport, driver's licence, national voter's identification card or a letter from a justice of the peace, medical doctor, or pastor
• complete application form
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy