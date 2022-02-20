How to apply for a senior citizen's ID card

In person

TO apply for a national senior citizen's identity card in Jamaica, you should submit your application to the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), which is an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

• Go to any of the NCSC offices and obtain the registration form in person.

• Complete the form correctly and attach all the required documents to it.

• Submit the complete registration application form to the National Council for Senior Citizens Division.

The application will be verified to check if it is complete and meets all the required standard for registration as a senior citizen.

After verification, your application will be approved and you will be registered with the National Council for Senior Citizens, then the division will issue you a senior citizen's identification card.

Via proxy

If you are unable to apply in person, you can send a third party to apply on your behalf. In this case, you must provide them with:

• a certified document that proves your age, for example a birth certificate, passport, driver's licence, national voter's identification card or a letter from a justice of the peace, medical doctor, or pastor

• complete application form