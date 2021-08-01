iCreate offers free digital training for the elderly

ICREATE Institute, the digital skills training institute which recently launched a multimillion-dollar digital awareness training programme to improve digital proficiency for thousands, is extending the initiative to Jamaican seniors, traditionally an under-represented group in the digital space.

CEO of iCreate, Tyrone Wilson said the project, which is expected to begin in September 2021, is making 500 spaces available to members of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP). The programme is designed to equip individuals and businesses in Jamaica with the digital mindset and tools needed to develop and succeed in today's digital economy.

Wilson said iCreate will have on board approximately 25 companies and organisations that will invite their customers and stakeholders to participate in the programme. The digital awareness programme will include free training in digital marketing, social media customer service, e-commerce, data and cybersecurity and more.

“The economy we are living in today requires digital awareness in every field; we can no longer operate without basic digital skills,” Wilson said. “In order to grow and be successful it is imperative that we harness these skills and use them to our advantage.”

CCRP founder and executive chair Jean Lowrie-Chin thanked Wilson for extending the training to the organisation, saying, “We are very grateful to iCreate for this forward-thinking and inclusive innovation. Our members have much to offer the digital sphere and will welcome the opportunity to gain and sharpen their skills.”

The programme will provide:

● Awareness in critical digital and tech areas;

● Toolkits and e-books;

● Certification from iCreate Institute.

The CEO said that the total value of the programme was US$749,000, based on a per person value of US$149 and with 5,000 people enrolled. Participants will receive support, coursework and certification directly from the institute.

He indicated that the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation have already joined as participants in the programme.