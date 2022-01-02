Improve your understanding of healthy ageing and trends

THE World Health Organization (WHO) says making progress on healthy ageing will require a far better understanding of age-related issues and trends.

Three approaches, it said, will be crucial for improving measurement and research:

* agreeing on metrics, measures and analytical approaches for healthy ageing;

* documenting healthy ageing trajectories across the life course, including variation across and within countries; and

* conducting research to understand how to improve intrinsic capacity and functional ability across the life course in diverse contexts, involving multiple sectors (health, social, and others), and sharing evidence on what can be done to meet the distinct needs and goals of older populations

To support these approaches WHO works with a broad range of stakeholders to:

* develop normative tools, including standardised survey instruments and related manuals;

* support countries to improve their capacity to collect, analyse and use data on healthy ageing; and

* advance research policy for healthy ageing (priorities, financing, capacities and dissemination), and support multi-country efforts to improve Healthy Ageing in light of social, gender and biologic determinants, roles of health and other social systems, and broader social and economic context.

At the same time, the WHO said older people continue to have aspirations to well-being and respect regardless of declines significant in physical and mental capacity.

“Long-term care systems enable older people, who experience significant declines in capacity, to receive the care and support that allow them to live a life consistent with their basic rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity. Establishment of sustainable long-term care systems can also help reduce the inappropriate use of acute health-care services, help families avoid catastrophic care expenditures and free women – usually the main caregivers – to have broader social roles. While global data on the need and unmet need for long-term care do not exist, national-level data reveal large gaps in the provision of and access to such services in many low- and middle-income countries,” said the WHO.

“Long-term care services include traditional health service such as management of chronic geriatric conditions, rehabilitation, palliation, promotion and preventative services. However, long-term care services should also include assistive care services such as caregiving and social support for older people. All these services must be integrated and provided in a continuum with the underlying core principles of person-centred care,” it added.

The UN body said it has identified three approaches that will be crucial. These are:

* establishing the foundations necessary for provision of long-term care as part of universal health coverage;

*building and maintaining a sustainable and appropriately trained workforce and supporting caregivers; and ensuring the quality of long-term care.

To support these approaches WHO will:

* provide technical support for national situation analyses of long-term care and for development, implementation and monitoring of relevant legislation, policies, plans, financing and services; and

* design tools and guidance for a minimum package of long-term care as part of universal health coverage, including: the provision of online resources for informal caregivers; the improvement of the working conditions of care workers; and the assessment of the health impact of social protection programmes.