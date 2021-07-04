It is no joke

OLIVER Samuels, veteran Jamaican actor and comedian, says he has been enjoying the benefits of digital banking and has urged senior citizens like himself to be more open to the idea.

Speaking as a guest presenter during the Scotiabank, ScotiaLIVE Webinar Series titled 'Think Digital', Samuels said he went into Scotiabank's Constant Spring office and was assisted by Branch Manager Peter Mohan, who encouraged him to consider using the bank's online platform.

By addressing security concerns, providing immediate attention if needed and offering easy to understand educational materials, he said, “banks like Scotiabank are 'on the right track' to ensuring that their digital offerings are fully age-inclusive.”

“It is a revolution and we as older and more mature persons need to get with technology. I am telling my senior people do not make technology scare you. If I do not understand something, I will go into the branch. So far, I can check all of my transactions online and make adjustments if I need to,” Samuels said.

“Some of us are a bit hesitant because we think that the process is long. But it is easy and you must have patience, and follow the instructions. It makes you feel as if you are hip with technology,” Samuels said.

According to Garfield Holness, manager, sales and service coach, Scotiabank is changing the way they serve their customers. We want to make every day banking simpler, safer and more convenient and our digital channels deliver all of that. At first, many of our seniors had aversions because online banking was perceived as too technical and too difficult, but once they get an opportunity to use our platform they find that it really is easy and just requires a few steps.

Digital banking, he said, is the way of the future, and the novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated an ongoing transformation process. As a result, customers can continue doing their banking in a convenient and safe way.