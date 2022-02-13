Make Internet safety for seniors a family affair

THE international community celebrated February 8 as Safer Internet Day, an occasion for everyone to join forces to advocate for a safer Internet for all.

This year's theme, 'Together for a better Internet', highlights an essential fact about Internet safety — whether the audience is children or seniors, Internet safety is everybody's business. It is for this reason that Digicel has declared February as Safer Internet Month. Through daily tips and its weekly Digicel Tech Talk Tuesday live chats at 6:30 pm on Instagram and Facebook @DigicelJamaica, the digital operator is involving everyone in the month-long conversation.

This column is part of the conversation too as, over the past six months, our seniors have been able to get updated on the latest tech trends while being empowered about how to make their Internet experience safe and enjoyable.

Educate, don't patronise

Tech plays such a big part in many of our lives that it is easy to assume that everyone else is on the same page and disregard those who have not yet caught on. The Internet provides a world of benefits for seniors and sometimes all they need to tap into everything it has to offer is the right information. Family members are encouraged to take time to teach seniors about how to explore the Internet and use their devices. They can also share important tips about how to stay safe and what dangers to look out for. Bear in mind that as you teach grandma or grandpa about how to navigate their new tablet or smartphone, you must understand that their tech knowledge is not as advanced as yours.

Make it simple

Sometimes new technology can be confusing for many of us, even more so for those who are not so tech-savvy. When explaining Internet safety to seniors, make an effort to break down concepts using the simplest explanation. This means avoiding the use of tech jargons that might make everything harder for them to grasp. When introducing seniors to safe websites or mobile apps ensure that the platform has an easy-to-navigate user interface as this will ensure seniors will not be required to memorise complex functions.

Be patient

It can be difficult and maybe a bit frustrating to teach older users about Internet safety because they may not have all the foundational knowledge required to quickly grasp some concepts. Despite this, it is important to exercise patience with your older family members and stick with them until they get it. While teaching seniors about safe Internet practices might take a bit more work, your reward is peace of mind in knowing that grandma or grandpa can surf safely.

Make it fun & interesting

It is always easier to learn about a new topic when the lessons are interesting, and that goes for seniors as well. When showing them the dos and dont's of Internet safety, introduce them to new games or useful apps. This will give them an opportunity to put their newly gained knowledge into practice.

Source: Digicel Jamaica