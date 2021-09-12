More mobile apps now designed for seniors

WITH the increased use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices among senior citizens comes the conversation about mobile application (app) use in that demographic.

Even though more people 65 and over are online, there is still considerable resistance by older users to the use of mobile apps, primarily because “they are too complicated”. The truth is that many mobile apps offer a simpler way to access many tech tools and, when embraced, make life easier for all users, including seniors.

Available data on Internet use by seniors show that many older adults go online to surf the Internet, keep up with news, and connect with family and friends on social media. A smaller proportion of seniors use the Internet for banking, health-related activities, and gaming. Interestingly, though, is a large proportion of seniors access these online services using a browser and not dedicated apps.

If you are a senior, you may be wondering “Why should I download several apps when I can do everything I want using my browser?” The answer is – believe it or not – that most apps are more user-friendly and straightforward than the corresponding website, specially for less tech-savvy users.

The mobile apps for most social media, news and banking platforms are not only simpler to navigate, but also easier on the eyes when using a small screen device, both of which are essential for seniors. There is also an increasing number of apps designed specifically for seniors, that provide solutions for medication management, health tracking, safety and other concerns prevalent among the this community.

In addition to the convenience they offer, mobile apps can also provide an added layer of cybersecurity, when compared to using a browser — a plus for older users who are often targeted by hackers and scammers.

So, seniors, the next time you want to access online services, visit your Google Play Store or Apple App Store and see if the company offers a mobile app. It may change the way you use the Internet forever.

Source: Digicel Jamaica