More seniors find online shopping the way to go but...

DESPITE eased restrictions on movement and longer opening hours for businesses, online shopping has become a way of life for more people, including seniors.

Convenience and its hassle-free nature are the two main reasons seniors opt for the online route; however, too many of them still struggle with getting it done because they're not quite sure where to start.

This issue came up during conversations Digicel had recently with a group of retirees. As a result, their customer-centric team of digital enthusiasts have come up with tips to take seniors from the buying idea right through to virtual checkout.

Let's go shopping!

1. Check out a few sites to get a good idea of the varieties of the items you're looking for.

2. Only search secure sites, so look in the website address bar for the padlock symbol to the left, with the prefix HTTPS.

3. If you are buying clothes, check the size chart to get the right fit, and remember to pick your favourite colour or print.

4. Carefully read the item's specifications, including type of material, dimensions, weight, etc.

5. Always read reviews from verified buyers who often share their unbiased opinions.

6. Avoid products that have no customer ratings, or ratings lower than 4 stars out of 5.

Discounts and coupon codes

Look out for them on the home or product page. Remember to activate the code before checkout, since sites won't remind you to.

Payment and shipping

Once you have added all the items to your virtual shopping cart, your next step is to enter the address you want the items shipped to, followed by your payment details. Online shopping sites require a valid credit or debit card bearing the Visa, MasterCard logo. You can also use online wallet services like Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, or gift cards from that retailer.

A few things to keep in mind during the payment stage:

1. A few shopping sites do not accept cards issued by banks outside of their home country, or attached to billing overseas addresses. You can get around this by buying from another online store.

2. Some online stores do not ship to Jamaica. To solve this, you can easily sign up with a local shipping company that can provide a US-based address for you to send your items. They'll take care of getting it here, and clearing it for you, for a fee. Remember you will need t send shipper a copy of your invoice to match that send by store. This ensures customs charges, if any, are based on cost of item.

3. Always make note of your purchase confirmation number or code, and ensure that you receive an e-mail with your receipt. Keep it, just in case you need to track your order, return an item, raise an issue with the retailer, or verify to customs.

Within days, your item would have arrived for you to enjoy it. Like anything else, with online shopping, practice makes perfect, so once you get the hang of it, you'll quickly become an online shopping pro!

Just remember to shop safely, stick to your budget, and always double-check your selections before you hit the “finish and pay” icon. Happy shopping!

Source: Digicel Jamaica