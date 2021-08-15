PAHO: Deliver person-centred health services to older people

HEALTH systems need to be prepared to deliver high-quality health care for older people that is integrated among providers and settings and one that is linked to the sustainable provision of long-term care, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) has said.

Integrating health and social sectors in a person-centred approach is key to achieve better care for older adults, the organisation said as one of its recommendations to mark the Decade of Healthy Aging.

In addition, it said the vision of implementing services driven by maintaining and improving the functional ability of older individuals is essential to achieve healthy aging.

Functional ability is defined as the “health-related attributes that enable people to be and to do what they have reason to value,” and consists of the intrinsic capacity of the individual — the “composite of all the physical and mental capacities that an individual can draw on” — the environment of the individual, and the interactions between them. These definitions are important to point out the relationship between the components of the Decade of Healthy Aging and the relevance of developing inter-sectoral activities, built upon a life course approach.

In particular, PAHO has developed a virtual course, titled the “International Accreditation of Competencies in Health Care for Older Persons (ACAPEM)”, specifically for primary care health professionals. It consists of three progressive levels. The ACAPEM-Basic course is currently available in English and Spanish and has more than 20,000 enrolled participants. It will soon be available in Portuguese.

Specifically, the ACAPEM-Basic course covers the following:

1. Changes in the care of older people;

2. Comprehensive health care assessment of older people;

3. Criteria for health care interventions in older people; and lastly,

4. Optimisation of care for older patients.