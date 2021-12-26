Pre-retirees and retirees must persevere with financial plans during a crisis

CONSUMERS continue to reel from unrelenting price increases in recent time. COVID-19 and its variants present uncertainty in the economy, as shipping costs and the price of imports are unstable.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has taken pre-emptive steps to stem the inflation rate by increasing policy rates from 0.5 per cent to two per cent and implementing measures to impact money supply in the economy. Governor of the BOJ Richard Byles says, “inflation is Jamaica's worse enemy”. The latest Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) report revealed that the year to date inflation rate is 8.2 per cent. Inflation is a threat to businesses, mortgagors, consumers and it is particularly concerning for fixed income earners such as retirees.

What are the characteristics necessary in a crisis?

At this time of economic instability and uncertainty, the investor who is patient, persistent and who has the discipline to persevere through the crisis will be successful. It has been proven that persons who had little control over their financial affairs are likely to struggle and become stressed during times of economic volatility. Investors who are disciplined and patient will weather prevailing economic storms because they are good money managers, who plan ahead for unforeseen emergencies so their long-term investment goals are not derailed by current negative market conditions. Having an emergency fund is not dependent on how much you earn, but how much and how regularly you save from what is earned. It is not easy to save and invest during times of economic downturns, but there is the opportunity to learn and grow during a crisis by developing good investment traits or habits. It is recommended to automate your savings and investment contributions so that during a crisis, your long-term goals are not derailed.

There is power in perseverance. Investors who remain calm, even when they suffer financial loss will reap the rewards of their investments in the long run. If you invest in the stock market and persevere during time of losses by staying invested then you won't miss the best times in the market. Every downturn presents an opportunity for an upturn. Keep investing during the down times and you will reap the compound benefits in the good times.

It's important for pre-retirees and retirees to persevere with their financial plans during a crisis. Categorse financial goals into short term, medium and long-term goals. Don't abandon long-term goals for short-term expediency. Short-term investments focus on capital protection. The biggest threat to long-term goals is inflation. This makes persistence very important when it comes to investing in the stock market. It's a proven investment option to beat inflation. Diversification is important in weathering the financial storms. Investing is not all about money, it has a lot to do with our mindset. Napoleon Hill says “a genius is one who has taken full possession of his own mind and directed it towards objectives of his own choosing without permitting outside influences to discourage or mislead him”.

In the book Psychology of Money, author Morgan Housel said that a person who experienced poverty during the childhood years has a different view about risk and reward than a child who grew up with wealth. The person who lives through periods of high inflation has a different outlook than another who grew up during times of economic stability. Economists from the National Bureau of Economic Research said “individual investors' willingness to bear risk depends on personal history”. In Jamaica it is observed that investors who lost their investments in Ponzi schemes some years ago, are reluctant to invest even in good economic times. This makes financial literacy very crucial for investors, especially in times of great economic uncertainty. To be a successful investor it's important to acquire the services of licensed financial advisors who have the necessary competence to give wise counsel regarding the acquisition of investment habits and characteristics such as patience, persistence and perseverance that are pivotal to the success of the investor who stays the course.

Grace G McLean is a financial advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her at gmclean@bpmfinancial or visit www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self (livingaboveself@gmail.com).